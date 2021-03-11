QS World: Panjab University slips, hits new low

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Panjab University slipped further in the QS World University Rankings- 2023 which were released today. The university has been placed 1,201-1,400 — the lowest of the rankings.

The low rank of the university indicates that it is among the worst-performing universities out of a total of 1,400 institutes of higher education which were assessed worldwide, based on parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international research network etc.

Panjab University scored 5.5 points in academic reputation, followed by employer reputation (3.2), faculty-student ratio (5.2), international research network (31.7), employment outcomes (51.2), citations per faculty (17) and international student ratio (1.7). Last year, the university was ranked in the bracket of 1001-1200. The university is one of the four institutes from the country that figured in the lowest bracket (1,201-1,400). Last year, the university was given 5.2 points in academic reputation, 3.6 points in employer reputation, 4.6 points in faculty-student ratio, 15.1 points in citations per faculty and 1.1 points in international student ratio.

“We will analyse the situation and try to assess the ranking,” said Gaurav Gaur, spokesperson for Panjab University.

Last month, Panjab University dropped 22 spots to 197th rank in the Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings 2022. Last year, the university was ranked 175th.

CU, Shoolini University shine

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, has been ranked in the 801-1000 bracket in the QS World University Rankings with a score of 8.6 points — 6 points in academic reputation and 31.8 points in employer reputation. The score in citation per faculty is 1.3 points. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, has also been ranked in the 801-1,000 bracket. The university has scored 6.5 points and 19.2 points in academic and employer reputation respectively. In the parameter related to citations per faculty, the university has scored 29.9.