Qualifying matches of CLTA tennis tourney from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organising CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls (Under-18) from January 31 to February 4. The qualifying matches for this event will be played on January 29 and 30 at the CLTA tennis stadium, Sector 10, Chandigarh.

Twentysix players have signed-in for the qualifying events. The entries of boys and girls are 16 and 10 respectively. The main draw size is 32 in both events. Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana are taking part in this tournament. All players who signed-in for the girls qualifying matches have moved into the main draw.

The boys qualifying 1st round matches will be played at the CLTA complex, tennis stadium, Sector 10-C, here from 10 am tomorrow. The main draw first round matches of boys and girls (under-18) will start on January 31.