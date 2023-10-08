Quick care saves woman bitten by cobra

Mohali, October 7
Prompt action by the Department of Emergency Medicine of Fortis Hospital (Mohali) saved the life of a 34-year-old woman who had been bitten on her right thigh by a cobra.
The patient was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. She had a rapid heartbeat, laboured breathing, low blood pressure and a weak pulse. When she arrived, the team of doctors — led by Dr Kanika Bhardwaj, Attending Consultant, the Department of Emergency Medicine — administered to her an anti-venom shot to neutralise the effects of snake venom.
As the patient suffered from the neurotoxic effects of the venom, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was performed on her.
