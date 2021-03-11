Qureshi new Panchkula Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

Dr Hanif Qureshi, who assumed charge of Police Commissioner of Panchkula today, said curbing increasing criminal incidents in the city and crimes against women would be his priority.

Dr Qureshi said an effective surveillance, ensuring the safety of women, children and other vulnerable sections, and the eradication of drug menace would be among his top priorities. At the same time, the focus will also be on further strengthening the police-public relations.

The Police commissioner said cyber crime was a new challenge for the police as with the use of smart phones and online banking, cyber fraudsters were duping people of their hard-earned money. He said strict action would be taken against cyber criminals to provide justice to victims.

He said the traffic control system of the city would be further improved through the intelligent traffic management system (CCTV). This system will not only improve traffic control but also strengthen surveillance in the city, so that action can be taken against criminals and violators of traffic rules by monitoring CCTV cameras installed in the city.