Qureshi new Panchkula Police Commissioner

Panchkula, April 25
Dr Hanif Qureshi, who assumed charge of Police Commissioner of Panchkula today, said curbing increasing criminal incidents in the city and crimes against women would be his priority.
Dr Qureshi said an effective surveillance, ensuring the safety of women, children and other vulnerable sections, and the eradication of drug menace would be among his top priorities. At the same time, the focus will also be on further strengthening the police-public relations.
The Police commissioner said cyber crime was a new challenge for the police as with the use of smart phones and online banking, cyber fraudsters were duping people of their hard-earned money. He said strict action would be taken against cyber criminals to provide justice to victims.
He said the traffic control system of the city would be further improved through the intelligent traffic management system (CCTV). This system will not only improve traffic control but also strengthen surveillance in the city, so that action can be taken against criminals and violators of traffic rules by monitoring CCTV cameras installed in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs