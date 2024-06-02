Rabab wins junior golf tournament

Chandigarh, June 1
Local golfer Rabab Kahlon has won the West Bengal Ladies and Junior Girls Golf National Championship conducted by Indian Golf Union in Kolkata.
A Class VII student of Manav Rachna International School (Mohali), Rabab braved the hot and humid conditions during the three-day tournament. A trainee of Chandigarh Golf Club, she trailed by six strokes after leading the opening round. However, Rabab fought back and recovered the trail to force a playoff on the last hole.
In the decider, she won the Category C Championship by defeating Delhi’s Anushka Gupta on Hole 1. Rabab played par to Anushka’s bogey. The tournament was attended by more than 75 golfers from all over India.
