Races, matches mark National Sports Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

The Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, celebrated National Sports Day in collaboration with Ankur School and the Sports Authority of India.

The event was attended by Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam, Director, Physical Education & Sports, Parminder Duggal, Principal, Ankur School, and Dr Rakesh Malik, Deputy Director of Physical Education & Sports.

Om Parkash, former international volleyball player (Dhyan Chand Lifetime awardee) was the guest of honor.

Events such as mini-marathon, races, shooting introduction and practice, kabaddi, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, hockey matches, athletics, archery, gymnastics, swimming and poster presentation on sports theme were organised.

UT Sports Dept holds series of activities

The UT Sports Department observed National Sports Day by organising a series of activities. Events such as mini-marathon, hockey, football, judo and volleyball matches were organised. Like pervious few years, the Education Department again skipped to celebrate the day.

Over 750 participate in run

On the occasion of National Sports Day, a cross country was organised by Chandigarh University wherein more than 750 students participated. In the boys’ category, Rahul, Nikhil and Bhupendra claimed the first three positions, respectively, while in the girls’ category, Kiran, Mukta and Kushali bagged the first three positions, respectively. A walkathon was also organised for staff members. — TNS

Students take part in hurdle race

The Tribune School, Sector 29, organised various activities to observe National Sports Day. Students participated in hurdle race, crawling under the net and tug of war. Principal Vandana Saxena distributed prizes among the winners.

