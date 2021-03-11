Rachit, Anita claim gold in yoga contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Rachit and Anita claimed top positions in the boys’ and girls’, respectively, wheelchair/autism/cerebral palsy category during a yoga competition for students with intellectual disabilities organised by the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31.

Jagrit claimed second position in the boys’ category, while Mansi bagged second spot in the girls’ category. Rudraksh and Heena claimed third position in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively. Alim, Yuvraj, Upasana and Meena claimed consolation prizes.

In the students with moderate and vocational sections, Mridul, Ashish and Manavjot claimed top three positions, respectively, in the boys’ category. Pooja, Diksha and Kritika won top three positions, respectively, in the girls’ category. Jasbir, Shiva, Simran Kaur and Navreet Kaur claimed consolation prizes. Over 100 students participated in the yoga competition.