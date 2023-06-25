Raghav stuns top seed in qualifiers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Maharashtra’s Raghav Sarode stunned top seed Chandigarh’s Arnav Bishnoi 9-7 in a second round qualifying match of the boys’ U-18 category during the opening day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Second seed Haryana’s Ritam Chawla moved ahead by defeating Punjab’s Arpit Garg (9-3), while local contender Sachit Thakur overpowered Haryana’s Manas Sharma (9-1). Punjab’s Jasraj Singh Jagdev defeated Haryana’s Prem Yadav (9-1). Aditya Chauhan also marched into the next round by defeating third seed Trisubh Kumar and Aditya defeated Tejas Singh by identical scores (9-1). Punjab’s Gurbaaz Singh Narang upset fourth seed Haryana’s Hiren Malik (9-3) and Delhi’s Praneel Sharma defeated Sabyasachi Naveen Pruthi (9-2).

Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat moved further without conceding a single game against Saharsh Pandey (9-0), while Meetpaul Singh Baweja defeated Gaurish Madaan (9-5). Haryana’s Aarav Chawla recorded a one-sided (9-1) win over Punjab’s Anant Gupta and Tanveer Singh outplayed city’s Arnav Rajput (9-3). Another local contender Aarya Vaibhav Nigam registered a (9-5) win over Arshit Amit Kumar of Rajasthan and Haryana’s Advit Tewari defeated Punjab’s Akshit Ratti (9-2). Sumukh Marya also recorded an easy (9-0) win over Anish Sharma.

Aarav moves to next round

Aarav Sharma of Jammu & Kashmir registered a (9-1) win over Punjab’s Sabhya Mittal during a first round qualifying match of the boys’ U-14 category. Punjab’s Shubh Bhumbri defeated Chandigarh’s Atishey Goyal (9-4), while Hardeep Singh Soodan ousted Haryana’s Satyam Dadwal (9-2). Punjab’s Udayjot Singh Ghura outplayed Nikhil Suresh Kumar (9-3) and fourth seed local challenger Samrath Kwatra defeated Bhavyam Singla (9-1). Heet Kandoriya recorded an easy (9-0) win over Delhi’s Ansh Saroha, while Yatharth Wadhera of Chandigarh defeated Punjab’s Anshpreet Singh (9-4). Raghav Veer Singh outplayed Punjab’s Akshveer Singh Aggarwal (9-0) and Viraj Singh Narang also defeated Jap Pal Singh by identical score (9-0). Abhineet Verma outplayed Manas Nasra (9-7) and Shaurya Bisht ousted Anik Chaudhary (9-5). Haryana’s Harsh Marwaha outplayed Punjab’s Harshil Goyal without conceding a single game.