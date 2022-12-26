Raghubir declared best athlete at Bhavan meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

Raghubir Yadav was declared the best athlete and Shubrika Raghav, along with Bhoomika Chawla, shared the award in the girls’ category (Class X to XII) on the concluding day of the Bhavan Vidyalaya Annual Sports Meet organised at the Sector 46 Sports Complex today.

In the Class VIII-IX category, Kesho Thapa claimed the overall title in the boys’ category while Dilnoor Malra emerged the overall winner among the girls. In the Class VI-VII category, Jasner Singh Sodhi and Lavanya claimed the title.

Events, including 1500m, 400m, 100m races, long jump, discus throw and shot put, were conducted. A tug-of-war competition was also organised.