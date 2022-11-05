Ragini, Saang festival off to colourful start

Chandigarh, November 4
The three-day ‘Ragini and Saang Mahotsava’, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), began at Kalagram here today.
Acclaimed Ragini and Saang artistes from Haryana Bali Sharma and Babu Daan Singh performed on the opening day.
Bali Sharma presented some of the poems immortalised by Pandit Lakhmi Chand, a pioneer of Raagni and Saang genres, in a typical Raagni tradition. He was accompanied by his son Anoor Sharma on the stage.
Babu Daan Singh presented the epic story of Savitri and Satyawan, recounting the sacrifice of Savitri in a typical Haryana folk tradition. For the younger generation it was a chivalrous saga story of a quintessential Indian woman soaked in suspense and sacrifice, who brought her dead husband to life.
Other artistes who would perform during the event include Amit Malik and Vishnu Dutt (November 5) and SaritaKashyap and Deepak Julana on the concluding day (November 6).
