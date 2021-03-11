Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Sec 38

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

A ragpicker was bludgeoned to death while another was seriously injured after being attacked by a man in Sector 38 during the wee hours of today. The suspect, who is also a ragpicker, has been arrested by the police.

The Police Control Room received information around 8.30 am about two unknown persons lying in a pool of blood in a park adjacent to the e-Sampark center in Sector 38.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted both persons to the PGI, where one of the victims, identified as Manoj, alias Panda, was declared brought dead, while the other, Kishori, was admitted. His condition is stated to be serious.

The police registered a murder case at the Sector 39 police station and three teams, including the SHO of the Sector 39 police station, Gyan Singh, the SHO of the Maloya police station, Satnam Singh, and the SHO of the Sector 36 police station, Jaspal Singh Bhullar, were constituted under the supervision of Mridul, ASP (South-West).

The police said the teams gathered human intelligence and rounded up the suspects, besides scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area.

During the investigation, the police received information that a ragpicker, Raju (43), a resident of Maloya, who used to work with the victims, had an altercation with them last night. Subsequently, Raju was nabbed by the team of Inspector Satnam Singh.

“The victims had forcibly taken Raju’s rickshaw following which he went to them to get it back. However, he was shoved away,” said a police official.

The police said Raju returned home and took liquor. Around 4 am, he went to Sector 38 where the victims were sleeping and smashed their heads with a stone, weighing around 10 kg. The suspect then escaped from the spot.

The police said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the city provided further evidence, which corroborated the story.

