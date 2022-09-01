Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, August 31
The Sector 25-based material recovery facility (MRF)-cum-garbage transfer station will now be an all-woman centre.
Around 50 women will handle works ranging from security, garbage weighing, segregating dry waste and supervision. They will work in two shifts once the facility becomes fully operational.
“Many of these women earlier used to earn their livelihood by rummaging through garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping ground. After we restricted entry to the site, these women had nowhere else to go. So, we decided to engage them here,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.
The MC chief inspected the facility and held a meeting with the women on Tuesday and encouraged them to continue working there. “One of them, a 28-year-old, has been picking up garbage at the dumping ground since she was nine,” added Mitra.
A woman worker said: “I earned my livelihood by sifting through dry garbage and selling it further. After entry to the dumping ground was restricted, I had no means of earning. I am happy to do the same job in a formal and organised manner. I can now proudly tell people in my colony that I work with the MC.”
Two garbage transfer stations are already running in the Industrial Area, Phases I and II. With Sehaj Safai Kendras (SSKs) being closed, MC’s two-bin waste vehicles are directly shifting garbage from houses and commercial spaces to these stations.
Sifted through waste at Dadu Majra
Most of them used to earn their livelihood by picking garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping ground. After entry was restricted, they had nowhere else to go. So, we decided to engage them here. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...