Rahul Gandhi to visit Panchkula today

Panchkula, May 21
Rahul Gandhi of the Congress will arrive at Panchkula to participate in the ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’, organised by the Samruddha Bharat foundation, here on Wednesday.
The programme, which will witness the presence of Congress Working Committee member Gurdeep Singh Sappal and others, will begin at 1 pm and go on till 5 pm.
Gandhi will address the gathering at the event. The participants will discuss concepts of dignity, freedom, equality and fraternity in the context of the Indian Constitution at the Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, here.
