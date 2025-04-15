Raid at AAP MLA's Mohali house in Rs 48,000 crore Pearl Agro fraud
ED raid going on at Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh's house.
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at more than 15 locations, including the residential premises of AAP leader Kulwant Singh in Mohali.
The searches are related to the Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) matter, pertaining to investor fraud involving an amount of Rs 48,000 crore.
An FIR has also been registered against associates of the late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo for illegally disposing of the properties of PACL and associate entities.
In this case, ED's multiple teams are conducting raids at 15 locations across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi.
