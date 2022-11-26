Ambala: Northern Railway GM conducts annual inspection

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 25

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of Northern Railway, conducted an annual inspection of the Saharanpur-Ambala Cantonment-Kalka Section today. He was accompanied by Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, and other officers of the division.

The GM inaugurated a renovated running room for TTEs and flagged off the 100th electric locomotive, commissioned by Electric Loco shed, Saharanpur.

As per a release issued by the Ambala Division, the GM also inspected an exhibition at Jagadhri where modern small-track machines were on display. During the visit, successful high-speed trial of 120/130 kmph between Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (210.93 km) and Ambala (261.93 km) was conducted.

