Railways offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package

Chandigarh, March 28
The railways are offering “Dakshin Bharat Yatra” tour package for exploration of destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram (Kochuveli), Mallikarjuna and Tirupati over a span of 13 days.
Commencing from Jalandhar railway station on April 18, the tour will culminate at the same station on April 30. The yatra promises a transformative experience for travelers seeking spiritual solace and cultural immersion, an official said.
Available in 3 AC comfort and standard classes, the package offers flexibility with boarding and deboarding options at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantt stations.
