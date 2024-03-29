Railways offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

The railways are offering “Dakshin Bharat Yatra” tour package for exploration of destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram (Kochuveli), Mallikarjuna and Tirupati over a span of 13 days.

Commencing from Jalandhar railway station on April 18, the tour will culminate at the same station on April 30. The yatra promises a transformative experience for travelers seeking spiritual solace and cultural immersion, an official said.

Available in 3 AC comfort and standard classes, the package offers flexibility with boarding and deboarding options at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantt stations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat