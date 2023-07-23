Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 22

Days after Mohali residents witnessed a flood-like situation, early morning showers once again inundated low-lying areas of the city on Saturday. Rainwater entered several houses in Sector 71, TDI City, and flooded many roads, bringing back the bitter memory of deluge just a fortnight ago.

A waterlogged road at Ballomajra village. Tribune photo: Vicky

The drainage system once again failed to drain out water in several areas with residents themselves trying to open up the roadside gullies. Residents of Ballomajra, Santemajra and Shivalik City complained of flooding in their areas.

On the Kharar-Landran road, there was a traffic jam as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace due to waterlogging. Residents of TDI City in Sector 117 rued that they were facing power cuts for as long as 10 hours.

Sumiksha Sood, president, TDI Residents Rights Protection and Welfare Society, said, “MLA Kulwant Singh had informed us that a technical audit of all sectors of TDI Infratech Ltd would be done and action would be taken against the builder and GMADA officials concerned for any deficiencies found in infrastructure and maintenance since a partial completion certificate was issued despite poor infrastructure in the township. However, the process of technical audit has not been started yet.”

In Kharar, residents were without power since last night as a transformer developed a snag. Officials said it was repaired by the evening. In Phase 9, a stretch of a slip road near Kumbhra chowk caved in.

