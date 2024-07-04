Rain brings down temperature by 4 notches in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 3
The city witnessed 64 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 8:30 am on Wednesday. After 8:30 am today, 2 mm more rain was recorded. The weatherman has predicted rain for the next five days.
The showers today brought down the maximum temperature by four degrees. The day’s temperature today fell to 32.6°C from 36°C yesterday. The maximum temperature today was three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, which is a notch below normal.
However, humidity levels increased today giving some trouble to people during the day. The weather department recorded 93% maximum relative humidity.
