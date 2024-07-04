Rain brings down temperature by 4 notches in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The city witnessed 64 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 8:30 am on Wednesday. After 8:30 am today, 2 mm more rain was recorded. The weatherman has predicted rain for the next five days.

A green belt near Traffic Police Lines in Sector 29. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

The showers today brought down the maximum temperature by four degrees. The day’s temperature today fell to 32.6°C from 36°C yesterday. The maximum temperature today was three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, which is a notch below normal.

However, humidity levels increased today giving some trouble to people during the day. The weather department recorded 93% maximum relative humidity.

