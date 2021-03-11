Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Chandigarh, May 4
It was a pleasant surprise for the residents of Chandigarh as the city beautiful received early showers providing much-needed relief to them.
Though the weather was clear in the morning, clouds gathered around 8 am and it rained.
"I don’t know how much it will affect the weather, but it felt good to see the rain in the city after almost two months," said Deep Sidhu, a resident of Sector 9.
North India had experienced the worst heatwave conditions in the last few days .
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. The IMD in a bulletin earlier had predicted dust storm and thunderstorms in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between on May 4.
Dust storm forecast for Delhi
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital on Wednesday.
There is also a possibility of very light rain in parts of the city.
The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested