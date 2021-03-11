Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 4

It was a pleasant surprise for the residents of Chandigarh as the city beautiful received early showers providing much-needed relief to them.

Though the weather was clear in the morning, clouds gathered around 8 am and it rained.

"I don’t know how much it will affect the weather, but it felt good to see the rain in the city after almost two months," said Deep Sidhu, a resident of Sector 9.

North India had experienced the worst heatwave conditions in the last few days .

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. The IMD in a bulletin earlier had predicted dust storm and thunderstorms in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between on May 4.

Dust storm forecast for Delhi

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital on Wednesday.

There is also a possibility of very light rain in parts of the city.

The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

