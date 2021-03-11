Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

People got a major relief from hot weather conditions today as the day temperature dropped by nearly eight degrees due to rain.

The maximum temperature in the city fell to 30.7°C from 38.9°C recorded yesterday. It was 7.4°C below normal. The minimum temperature today dropped to 19.1°C from 24.8°C recorded yesterday. It was 4.2°C below normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually, but is expected to stay below 39°C till May 27, while the minimum temperature is expected to reach 27°C by May 27.

“No significant change in the maximum temperature over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is expected during the next two days and it my rise by 2 to 4°C thereafter,” said a Met official.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 11.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today. Light rain is expected tomorrow as well, but the weather is expected to stay clear after that.