Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Chandigarh, May 23
People got a major relief from hot weather conditions today as the day temperature dropped by nearly eight degrees due to rain.
The maximum temperature in the city fell to 30.7°C from 38.9°C recorded yesterday. It was 7.4°C below normal. The minimum temperature today dropped to 19.1°C from 24.8°C recorded yesterday. It was 4.2°C below normal.
The maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually, but is expected to stay below 39°C till May 27, while the minimum temperature is expected to reach 27°C by May 27.
“No significant change in the maximum temperature over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is expected during the next two days and it my rise by 2 to 4°C thereafter,” said a Met official.
Meanwhile, the city recorded 11.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today. Light rain is expected tomorrow as well, but the weather is expected to stay clear after that.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s