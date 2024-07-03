Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

An uprooted tree damaged portions of three houses on the PGI campus as rain lashed the city today. Besides, there were two incidents of road cave-in.

Following rain in the morning, a tree on the PGI campus got weekened and fell around 7 pm. It fell on portions of three houses. There was no casualty.

A huge peepal tree fell on portions of three houses on the PGI complex on Tuesday evening. No loss of life was reported in the incident. Tribune Photo

“We have been requesting the MC for a long time to remove this dangerous tree as it could fall anytime. However, they did not pay heed to our requests,” said Lalit, one of the house allottees. Houses of Amar Singh and Darshan were also damaged. Efforts were on to remove the tree till the filing of this report.

Expect showers for five days The city recorded 23.9 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The city is expected to see generally cloudy sky with thundery developments or rain over next five days.

The maximum temperature is anticipated to range between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to vary from 25°C to 28°C during this period.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C on Tuesday, a degree lower than normal average temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 28.8°C. Flood control teams formed To tackle waterlogging issues that arise during the monsoon season, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday established seven control rooms and 18 emergency response teams. These teams have been stationed at strategic locations across the city and will coordinate with the control centres to provide a quick and effective response. The teams will continue to work till September 15. TNS

Rajwinder Singh, president of the PGI Residential Complex Welfare Committee, informed that residents of all the three houses were safe, but were forced to sit outside as the work to remove the tree was on.

Meanwhile, a road caved-in was reported from near the Railway light point. The traffic was diverted from the location. Another cave-in was reported near the Sector 40/41/54/55 chowk on the Sector 55 slip road.

