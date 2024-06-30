Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Residents of the city are likely to get the much-needed relief from the searing heat. The Metrological Department has predicted monsoon showers in the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 km ph) is likely over the parts of the tricity and adjoining areas during the next three days.

Despite neighbouring states witnessing rain and clouds playing hide and seek over the city for the past a few days, AK Singh, Director, IMD, said conditions were favourable for the rain. Clouds had appeared over the city several times, but were blown away by the winds, he said, adding that monsoon showers were expected in the city in the next 2-3 days.

After a dry May, there has been only 4.8 mm rain this month — 95.6% below normal for the corresponding period.

The onset of monsoon is declared when the monsoon enters the region and it rains continuously for two days over the region. The prevailing wind patterns in the region are also important for declaring the onset of monsoon.

The maximum temperature in the city was today recorded at 39.2°C, which was 2.9°C above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to decrease over the next five days.

