Rain fury: Damage at Kajauli waterworks, supply hit

  Chandigarh
Two of 5 pipelines in bad shape | Need complete reconstruction, work on, says Adviser

Water, water everywhere: Incessant rain leaves streets of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh, completely waterlogged on Monday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today visited Kajauli waterworks to take stock of the damaged drinking water pipes. He was accompanied by Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The Adviser was informed that of the five pipes with a total capacity of 120 million gallons per day (MGD), two, including one belonging to the Punjab Water Supply Department, had been damaged. Drinking water supply had been restored through two pipelines of the Public Health, Chandigarh. The other pipeline belonging to the Municipal Corporation (MC) had been completely damaged and supply would be restored only after its reconstruction.

The collapsed wall of GMCH housing complex, Sector 32. Tribune photo

The Adviser took up the matter of water supply through GMADA pipelines with the Chief Secretary, Punjab. Following this, two pipelines of GMADA were activated. Addressing a press conference about the rain situation and flood management in the city, the Adviser said repairing the completely damaged two Kajauli water pipelines was a challenge. He said while one was completely destroyed, the other had leakages.

Two pipelines of phase 3 and 1 are completely damaged, while two of phase 5 and 6 were shut temporarily, but have been made functional now. The damage has reduced the capacity of water. “The total water requirement in the city is 80 MGD and we have 60 MGD available. Besides, we also have to supply 12 MGD — 6 MGD each — to Chandimandir and Panchkula. This shortfall will be shared proportionately by Chandimandir and Panchkula,” he said.

“Currently, we are supplying water to the city for four hours in the morning and four in the evening. This will now be reduced to three hours each,” the Adviser said.

On damage caused by the rain, the Adviser said roads had caved in at a couple of places in Sectors 14/15, 36 and 37. These had been cordoned off to prevent mishaps, he said.

If required, community centres would be turned into relief centres. Since the onset of the present deluge, 18 quick response teams (QRTs) have been made functional round the clock. Emergency helpline has been operational 24x7 for complaints of fallen trees and blockage of sewers.

One NDRF team consisting of 30 persons has been kept on standby, he said, adding six people were rescued in Daria and Hallo Majra.

Health Department on alert

The Adviser said the Health Department had been put on alert and directed to step up chlorination to prevent contamination of water. All doctors and paramedical staff have been told to report on duty. Also, adequate number of beds reserved in trauma and ICU wards for any kind of eventuality in view of heavy rain and waterlogging. The emergency at all hospitals, including GMCH-32, GMSH-16, Civil Hospitals in Sector 22, 45 and Mani Majra have been put on high alert.

Steps by Electricity Dept

To handle complaints related to electricity, fallen down of trees, road repairs and waterlogging, a citizen facilitation centre has been set up which works on 24X7 basis (0172-4639999). To attend complaints pertaining to the Engineering Department, 16 teams of officers with necessary manpower and machinery have been put in place.

District Magistrate issues advisory

  • For public: Don’t venture into water bodies like lakes, choes and ponds during monsoon; avoid waterlogged underpasses and subways
  • For institutions: Take call on closing establishments in view of rain forecast; inspect premises to detect likely points of electrocution due to dampness
  • For Municipal Corporation: Remove fallen trees from roads, clear streets and public pathways; repair cave-ins to avoid any mishap

