Rain halts tie, Leisure, Rock zones joint T20 winners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Leisure Zone and Rock Zone were declared joint winners of the UTCA T20 Chandra Shekhar Memorial Cricket League after the final match was washed out due to rain at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium today.

Earlier, Leisure Zone skipper Arjun Azad won the toss and opted to bat. Off spinner Gaurav Gambhir (3/2) ripped the top order as the team struggled at 15/3. However, rain intervened and spoiled the final match.

Both teams were declared joint winners. Manan Vohra was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament, while Amit Shukla was declared best bowler. Azad was given the adjudged player of the tournament.

#Cricket