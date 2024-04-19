Rain lashes Chandigarh, parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, April 19
Rain accompanied by dust storm lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, bringing relief from the hot weather conditions, according to the weather department here.
There were also reports of hailstorm at a few places in the two states, it said.
According to a MeT official, the sudden change in weather was caused by a western disturbance.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 62 per cent voter turnout in Phase-1 amid sporadic violence
Minor EVM glitches reported at some booths in Tamil Nadu, Ar...
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan on poll duty killed in accidental explosion of grenade launcher shell
The incident took place near Galgam village under Usoor poli...
Lok Sabha elections: 0% voting in 6 Nagaland districts over separate territory demand
CM Neiphiu Rio says no problem with demand
Lok Sabha elections 2024: What do voting percentage and other trends signify
A high voter turnout is generally read as anti-incumbency ag...
India delivers 1st batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines amid China’s military muscle-flexing in South China Sea
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd produces the supersonic cruise mis...