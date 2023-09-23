Rain in Chandigarh, surrounding areas brings relief from sultry weather

Chandigarh, September 23
Rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Friday, bringing down the minimum temperature by a few notches. It also brought relief from sultry conditions.
Mohali and Panchkula also received rain.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. With PTI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India
Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...
US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken
Says the US has engaged directly with the Indian government ...
Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert
Canada’s trade and ability to be a part of Indo-Pacific and ...
Patron to most proscribed terrorist entities must act against 26/11 perpetrators, India tells Pakistan at UN
Pakistan needs to take three-fold action for there to be pea...