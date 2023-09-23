Rain in Chandigarh, surrounding areas brings relief from sultry weather

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 23

Rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Friday, bringing down the minimum temperature by a few notches. It also brought relief from sultry conditions.

Mohali and Panchkula also received rain.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. With PTI inputs

