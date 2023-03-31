Rain lashes tricity, more forecast for 2 days

Chandigarh, March 30
Rain lashed the tricity late this evening and is expected to continue for two more days.
The weather department has predicted light rain for the next two days. Thereafter, there is a forecast of cloudy conditions for three days. The city saw a rise in maximum temperature from 29.8 °C yesterday to 32.4 °C today. The maximum temperature was a notch above normal. It is likely to fall by 6-8 degrees tomorrow. The minimum temperature rose from 15.9 °C yesterday to 17.9 °C today.
The minimum temperature was two degrees above normal—
