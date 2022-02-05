Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 4

A prolonged spell of rain in the region has exposed the condition of roads in Zirakpur and its periphery. Residents complained of waterlogging, slush and deplorable condition of roads at several places.

Laying of sewer lines is going on along the road at several places. The digging work leads to slush and softening of earth below.

Soil erosion and sinking of earth below the concrete tiles due to rain is the most common complaint of the residents, which, they say, often poses risk to the commuters.

“Since the drainage is non-existent at some places, rain often leads to waterloggging on the roads. It leads to soil erosion and caving in of roads. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers are at a great risk due to it. Heavy vehicles often get stuck on such roads,” said a resident of Zirakpur.

Gazipur residents rued that the main market road remained waterlogged for days every time it rained.

On the Patiala road, traffic moved at a snail’s pace with light rain affecting the movement of vehicles.

The inner roads in Dera Bassi too were waterlogged and spelled trouble for commuters.