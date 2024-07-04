Panchkula: Rain leaves roads waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 3

The downpour began showing its effects in residential and commercial areas of the city. While residents reported waterlogging on the roads of residential areas on Tuesday, the streets of Phase 1 of the Industrial Area were also inundated on Wednesday.

Residents pointed out that sewer water had been collected in group-housing 104 and 105, among other parts. They said the problem was the result of clogged drain pipes.

