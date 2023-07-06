Rain likely for five days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Rain is expected to continue for the next five days in the tricity.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in the tricity from July 5 to 9. Besides, lightening is also expected during this period.

The day temperature today was 31.3°C, three degrees below normal, and the night temperature 27.8°C, one degree above normal.

The city recorded 20.3mm rainfall today. From June 1 to till now, 197.8mm rainfall has been reported. It is 6.8 per cent less than the normal rainfall of the season for this period.