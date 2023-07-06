Rain likely for five days

Chandigarh, July 5
Rain is expected to continue for the next five days in the tricity.
According to the forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in the tricity from July 5 to 9. Besides, lightening is also expected during this period.
The day temperature today was 31.3°C, three degrees below normal, and the night temperature 27.8°C, one degree above normal.
The city recorded 20.3mm rainfall today. From June 1 to till now, 197.8mm rainfall has been reported. It is 6.8 per cent less than the normal rainfall of the season for this period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...