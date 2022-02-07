Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Chandigarh, February 6
A fresh western disturbance is expected again, according to the Meteorological Department, which has issued a rain forecast. According to the department, under the influence of the fresh western disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely in the tricity on February 9. Thereafter, there is a forecast of a clear sky. Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely in isolated parts in night/morning hours during the next three days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also expected in isolated pockets during next two days. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...
Tearful adieu to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar
President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes