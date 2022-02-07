Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

A fresh western disturbance is expected again, according to the Meteorological Department, which has issued a rain forecast. According to the department, under the influence of the fresh western disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely in the tricity on February 9. Thereafter, there is a forecast of a clear sky. Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely in isolated parts in night/morning hours during the next three days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also expected in isolated pockets during next two days. —

#rain