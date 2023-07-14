Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

Tribune News Service

Kharar, July 13

Three days after the incessant rain spell, water has not receded in vacant areas and on several roads in Kharar, making the lives of residents miserable. They are forced to bear with severe waterlogging, foul smell emanating from stagnant water and garbage littered around.

During a visit to Kharar today, a team of Chandigarh Tribune found the Kharar-Landran road area was affected the most by the torrential rain. Rainwater was still stagnant in most market places on this road. A major portion of the road near Hotel Centra has been badly damaged. Motorists are forced to drive on the wrong side to avoid the eroded patch, putting their lives at risk on this busy road.

Stagnant water on Kharar-Kurali stretch on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Right across this road, the vacant area adjoining to houses was inundated. Smell emanating from the waterlogged area was so intense that passers-by had to cover their noses. One can imagine the plight of people living nearby. Piles of garbage were scattered around.

A residential area on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

“The authorities have not bothered about pumping out stagnant water. There is no proper drainage system. We are living in hell-like conditions and dreading an outbreak of diseases,” said Kuldeep Singh, a local resident.

The situation was no better at Shivalik City, a housing society. Right near the entrance, stagnant water has formed a muddy lake. “It has been several days since the rain stopped but the water has not receded yet. It is posing a threat to the foundation of our houses but the authorities concerned are not bothered about the impending danger. Are they waiting for some tragedy to happen? Foul smell, mosquitoes and flies have made our lives miserable,” said Vicky, a resident of the society.

Water was also seen accumulated on the road in Sector 115 on the Kharar-Landran road. The broken covers of overflowing drains hinder the movement of traffic. Several plots were inundated. Nearby residents find it tough to reach their houses.

The Chandigarh-Rupnagar highway area had many broken covers on the overflowing drain near Jamuna Apartments. Repair work was going on there. An open area at the back of this drain was submerged. The owners of commercial establishments and houses situated nearby face a lot of difficulties due the stagnant rainwater.

The internal road connecting to this highway near Nirvana Greens, a housing society, was severely waterlogged. Since this road leads to several societies, people, especially pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, had a tough time crossing the stretch. Vehicles splash muddy water on them.

“Well, this is not new to us. We are forced to live in such conditions even after spending a huge money on buying flats here. Water always remains stagnant here, but the recent rain has worsened the situation,” said Amit Kumar, a resident of Nirvana Greens.

“The authorities concerned treat us as we do not exist. We are made to feel as the poor cousin of Chandigarh and Mohali. They must fix this problem which has affected lakhs of people,” he added.

Residents of societies said there was no proper drainage system, which lead to seepage in walls and waterlogging in parking lots.

