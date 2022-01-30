Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Rain is likely in the tricity from February 2 to 4. According to the Weather Department, an active western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation caused by it is likely to affect north-west India from February 2.

“Under the influence of mid-tropospheric south-westerlies associated with the above western disturbance and lower level south-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from Feb 2 to 4,” said a weather update.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab during the next 24 hours and will abate thereafter. Surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) is expected in the tricity during next three days.

“A gradual rise by 4-6°C in minimum temperatures till February 3 and a fall by 3-4°C thereafter is likely over most parts of north-west India.

Maximum temperature is likely to rise by 3-5°C over most parts of north-west India till February 2 and fall thereafter,” said the weather update. —

