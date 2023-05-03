Rain spells chaos on broken Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Zirakpur, May 2
Intermittent showers spelled trouble for road users in the Zirakpur and Dera Bassi area today with rainwater accumulating on busy roads.
The Metro point in Zirakpur and VIP Road were clogged with rainwater, bringing the traffic to a crawl in the afternoon. Residents and commuters had a tough time negotiating the roads after rain.
“The VIP Road is in tatters. There are potholes and damaged patches, making it a risky commute. Rainwater in potholes makes it difficult for two-wheeler riders. Cars run the risk of damage due to oversized potholes,” said Santosh Bannerjee, a resident of VIP Road.
In Dera Bassi, a puddle of water had formed near the old Municipal Council office. Road users were hassled while crossing the stretch. College students had tough time travelling on the College road as the stretch was dotted with potholes and puddles of rainwater posed a hindrance.
“This road has not been repaired for a long time. Rain has shown that things are going to be the same this year as well,” said Smriti Kaushik, a Dera Bassi resident.
