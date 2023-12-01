Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 30

The first rain of the winter season left the tricity residents huddled inside homes while commuters were stranded in traffic jams caused by waterlogging.

In Zirakpur, traffic crawled at snail’s pace due to waterlogged Chandigarh-Ambala national highway on both sides of the road. There were long queues of vehicles near Singhpura, Patiala chowk and the Pabhat area since 8am. Movement of vehicles remained slow for the day due to severe waterlogging at several pockets.

In Mohali, vehicles moved at slow speed in the market areas as well as Airport Road. Nayagaon too witnessed heavy traffic jams due to rainwater accumulated near the MC office and main market road.

Shivjot Enclave housing society in Kharar was waterlogged, thus, residents were forced to stay inside their homes. The Randhawa Road underbridge in Kharar was waterlogged with the traffic there coming to a halt.

