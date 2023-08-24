Rain throws life out of gear in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 23

Intermittent rain since yesterday night threw life out of gear in Mohali as streets, roads and neighbourhoods faced waterlogging issue throughout the day.

Traffic crawled at a snail’s pace on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway as snarl-ups were witnessed at various stretches.

Household goods damaged Residents of Shivalik Vihar on the Zirakpur-Patiala road said recurrent rains had damaged their household goods. “Overflowing sewage is a big problem here,” said Pradeep Sood, a resident of the colony.

Shopkeepers at the market said during rain, water accumulated on the road due to which their business suffered a lot.

Mukesh Rai, Municipal Engineer, Municipal Council, said around Rs 52 lakh had been approved for laying new sewer line in the colony.

Long queues of vehicles were seen moving slowly at the under-construction vehicular underpasses in Zirakpur. Travelling through the main market too remained a messy affair as waterlogged roads caused traffic problems in the busy area.

The Gulmohar City Extension after rain in Dera Bassi.

At VIP Road, puddles of rainwater accumulated outside the housing societies making access to it difficult. Local residents said potholes made riding a two-wheeler a risky affair.

Some areas in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi remained waterlogged till evening. The parking lot area of Gulmohar City Extension was once again flooded today. The water level was around two feet.

Commuters stuck in a long traffic jam on the Dera Bassi flyover.

In TDI City, Sector 117, roads were submerged in knee-deep water after overnight rain. “Despite paying high prices for properties here, we are forced to live in hell-like conditions. Picking up and dropping off children near school bus has become a big challenge here. There is a fear of snakes and other poisonous insects in water,” said Gaurav Goyal, Sector 117 resident.

Rainwater being drained out at a residential society on VIP Road.

In Kharar, the slip roads near Nirvana Greens were waterlogged with rainwater while the main road nearby was dry in the afternoon. Some parts of Zirakpur also reported power outage during the rain in the morning.

PSPCL officials said due to heavy rain and waterlogging, the Kansal feeder developed a snag and residents had to bear the brunt.

In the Phase IX market, a car got stuck in slush due to the pending road widening work, while another car got damaged as it slid into a pit alongside the road in front of PSEB office.

