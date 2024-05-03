Raipur Rani resident murdered over money dispute

Panchkula, May 2
A resident of Raipur Rani was killed over a money-related dispute. The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Indira colony in Raipur Rani.
In his complaint to the police, the deceased man’s brother, Jitender Kumar, said his brother Ravinder used to run a book shop near Government School Raipur Rani. He said Ravinder had given Rs 26,000 to a resident of the area, Harsh. He said Harsh came to Ravinder’s shop at around 7pm on May 1, and the two discussed the money. Harsh assured Ravinder that he would pay the money back to him at his house at 8pm and left the shop.
Later in the evening, the complainant received a phone call from his brother’s son (nephew) that Ravinder had not returned home, adding that he was not present at his shop either. The family started searching for him. The next morning, they went to Harsh’s house. He said, “We saw blood stains outside the man’s house. We saw the dead body of my brother, stuffed in a gunny bag, lying in a secluded location.”
He said the body had injury marks on the head, face, and throat.
The family informed the police, and a case has been registered against the suspects — Harsh, his relative Tushar and Harsh’s wife Simran — under Section 302 of the IPC.
Raipur Rani SHO Sukhbir Singh said the police had received information regarding the murder on Thursday morning. “We registered a case and have already arrested the three suspects,” he said.
