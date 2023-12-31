Raise EO-related grievance on portal for quick disposal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

To expedite redressal of grievances, the UT Estate Office will launch an online portal from January 1.

During the Estate Office’s grievance redressal camps held on December 16 and 17, it was observed that certain applicants who submitted requests both online and offline at the Estate Office faced challenges as their applications were neither disposed of nor monitored by the office.

In response, UT Finance Secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade said an online portal tailored for those applicants whose requests had not been addressed by the Estate Office would be launched from January 1.

This user-friendly portal would serve as a seamless platform for applicants to redress their concerns, whether submitted online or through traditional means, he added. With specific timelines set for grievance resolution, the application aimed at optimising the handling of property-related issues, ensuring transparent and efficient outcomes.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre, Chandigarh, the portal offered applicants a relief mechanism to promptly address concerns with just a click. With the forthcoming portal, the grievances would be monitored at the highest authority level in the Estate Department.

The grievances received through this portal would be forwarded to the relevant branch for redressal, with notifications sent to the applicants, said Zade. “This process not only enhances transparency, but also enables the Estate Office to assess the efficacy of grievance redressal,” he said. Furthermore, based on the grievances received, the Estate Office would identify and address systemic problem areas causing delays in case disposal, ensuring remedial measures were implemented to prevent unnecessary hardships for the public.