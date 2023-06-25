Raizel, Hriday claim U-11 badminton titles

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 24

Raizel defeated Harshita to win the girls’ U-11 singles title on the concluding day of the 17th Ashwani Gupta Memorial Panchkula District Badminton Championship.

In the boys’ U-11 final, Hriday Bansal defeated Abeer Chhikara, while Chhikara and Aarav Setia won the boys’ U-11 doubles title by defeating Jeevesh and Vihaan. Jayesh Duggal won the boys’ U-13 gold medal by defeating Aryan Makkar, while the team of Duggal and Makkar won the U-13 doubles championship by defeating Abhinav Sangwan and Parth.

Bhavna won the girls’ U-13 final by defeating Angel and Duggal claimed his third title by defeating Makkar in the boys’ U-15 final. Rajesh and Aryan won the boys’ U-15 doubles final by defeating Akshay and Kapish, whereas Akshay and Ananya Saini won the U-15 mixed doubles title by defeating Keshav and Partibha. Pratibha defeated Ananya Saini to win the girls’ single U-15 final, while the team of Bhavna and Ananya won the U-15 doubles title by outplaying Dhavnya and Avni Singh. Akshay Machal won the boys’ U-17 title by defeating Shaurya Veer.

The pair of Veer and Kabir won the boys’ U-17 doubles title by defeating Amanpreet and Rajat. Ruchi Chahal defeated Bhavna Chahal in the girls’ U-17 finial, while Saksham won the boys’ U-19 final by defeating Lakshay. The team of Lakshay and Agastya went down against the gold medal-winning pair of Saksham and Pranava in the boys’ U-19 doubles final. Ruchi Chahal won the girls’ U-19 gold medal by defeating Vineeta and Shiven Sharma won the men’s singles final by defeating Sakshama. Himanshu Dhingra claimed the women’s singles title by defeating Ruchi, while the pair of Rahul Yadav and Uttiran won the men’s doubles final against Yuman Gupta and Shaurya Chaudhary.