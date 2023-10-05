Rajasthan resident held on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

A Rajasthan native has been arrested for rape on the pretext of occult practice.

The suspect has been identified as Surinder Tundwal, alias Ganesh Naath, a resident of Nagaur and currently residing in Kharar. He used to impersonate as an ascetic and came in contact with the victim, a resident of Ferozepur, on Instagram. Already three cases, two of cheating and one of rioting, are registered against the suspect at different police stations in Rajasthan.

The complainant, a student of astrology, stated that she came in contact with the suspect as she wanted to gain knowledge of religious practices. He came from Rajasthan and raped her near Palm village in Kharar a week before August 22. He made her videos and exploited her by threatening to upload these on social media. A case under Sections 376, 342 and 506 of the IPC and the IT Act at the Sadar Kharar police station on August 22.

Sadar Kharar police nabbed the suspect from Udaipur and produced him in a Kharar court today, which remanded him in five-day police custody.

#Kharar #Mohali #Rajasthan