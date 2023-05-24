Rajiv Kumar Gupta appointed Chief Administrator of GMADA

Mohali, May 23
Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a 2016 batch IAS officer, replaced Amandeep Bansal as GMADA Chief Administrator in a major administrative reshuffle.
Gupta was earlier serving as Secretary Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training.
He has keen interest in e-governance schemes like "Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar" and will be piloting the 'Aadhar service at your doorstep' programme.
