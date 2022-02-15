Rajnath Singh, Khali to campaign in Lalru today

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 14

After AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann’s poll meeting in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, and a roadshow by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Zirakpur, action shifts to Lalru where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in favour of BJP candidate Sanjiv Khanna at the New Grain Market tomorrow.

Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, will also be present, said Sushil Rana, district BJP president.

Meanwhile, Khanna addressed a public meeting at Dharamgarh village of the Lalru area and surrounding villages during the election campaign. He said, “Owing to neglect by the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, there is no proper arrangement for potable water even in villages of the Lalru area. The area will be developed on priority as soon as the BJP government comes to power. Doctors will be posted at the Lalru hospital and infrastructure upgraded as per the demand.”

Congress govt must to save Punjab: Hooda

Zirakpur: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda campaigned in favour of Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon in Baltana and Peermuchalla. Addressing a large gathering, he said about 700 farmers were martyred, but neither the BJP nor the Delhi government spoke in favour of farmers. Speaking on inflation, he said that prices of gas cylinders, diesel and petrol were skyrocketing for which the BJP was to blame. “My personal experience is that the Congress government will be formed again in Punjab and Deepinder Dhillon will be the winner here,” he said. A large number of Congress councillors and supporters were present on the occasion.

NK Sharma meets morning walkers

Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma campaigned at the Baltana nature park in the morning and met joggers and his supporters. The SAD-BSP candidate, Sharma claims the park as his development project for the people of the area.