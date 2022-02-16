Punjab polls 2022: Rajnath Singh trains guns on Congress, AAP at Lalru rally

Sidelines local issues, focuses on surgical strikes, digital India at Lalru rally

Tribune News Service

Lalru, February 15

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held an election rally in Lalru, a hub of farm union members’ struggle two months ago.

Seeking support for Dera Bassi BJP candidate Sanjiv Khanna, he trained his guns on the Congress and AAP.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being honoured at a rally in favour of BJP candidate Sanjiv Khanna at Lalru. Photos: NITIN MITTAL

Has a dig at AAP

AAP, which delivers liquor to every household in Delhi, is talking about freeing Punjab from the drug mafia. People of Delhi have rejected the policies of the Delhi Government. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

The senior BJP leader focused on state and national issues, including surgical strikes and digital India, sidelining local issues.

A BJP activist sits on a tractor parked near the rally venue at Lalru.

He accused the Congress government in the state of deliberately not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme and depriving people of free medical treatment. “The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented within three months as soon as the BJP government comes to power in Punjab,” he said, adding that efforts had been made to reach out to every citizen of the country, but the Punjab Government had created obstacles.

Rajnath attacked the Congress saying that Congress MPs were alleging a scam in the ticket allocation and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was “a general who has no army”.

Having a dig at AAP, he said, “AAP, which delivers liquor to every household in Delhi, is talking about freeing Punjab from the drug mafia. People of Delhi have rejected the policies of the Delhi Government.”

He appealed to the people of Dera Bassi to make Khanna victorious and said the next destination of the drug and mining mafia would be jail as soon as BJP came to power. Earlier, Khanna said Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon was a sinking ship. “Seeing him lose for the fifth time, his supporters are leaving the party. SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma, a two-time MLA, never did any good to this area,” he said.

Lalru residents who attended the rally said they were hoping to hear about local issues. “We were hoping to hear about industry-related announcements and employment generation for the youth by the party, but the senior BJP leader chose a different track,” said Rambir Sahai, a meat processing unit worker.

Khanna banking on Haryana BJP leaders

The Dera Bassi-Lalru area has a sizeable population of industrial and agricultural workers who hail from UP, Bihar and the Purvanchal area. The Chhath festival is celebrated with great fervour in this area and local leaders try to tap this decisive vote bank. Rajnath Singh’s rally, who hails from UP, is believed to be a part of the strategy to garner these votes.

Interestingly, Khanna has been banking on Haryana BJP leaders for campaigning. Besides district BJP president Sushil Rana, today also Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Haryana Minister of State OP Yadav, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini, BJP Kisan Morcha national secretary Harjit Grewal, former Chandigarh MP Satya Pal Jain and former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma were on the stage. Khanna had roped in Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for campaigning in Zirakpur earlier. Immediately after the announcement of BJP candidate for this seat, Khanna, a realtor, had to face disgruntled local leaders who were vying for the ticket.

#punjab polls 2022

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’