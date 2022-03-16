Rajpura resident held with ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 15

The detective staff of Panchkula police nabbed a person for possessing 4.715 kg of ganja late here on Monday night.

The suspect has been identified as Baldev, a resident of Rajpura in Patiala district.

According to information, a team of the detective staff, led by incharge Mohinder Singh, was patrolling at the Majri chowk in the city. They stopped Baldev on suspicion and during checking, 4.715 kg of ganja was recovered from him.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Sector 7 police station. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him to judicial custody. —