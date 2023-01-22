Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

New Delhi, January 22
A private member bill by Congress MP Manish Tewari, seeking Chandigarh's representation in the Rajya Sabha, is likely to be considered in the Budget Session of Parliament.
The Bill proposes to amend Article 80 of the Constitution by adding a clause that a representative of the Union territory of Chandigarh in the Council of States shall be elected by an electoral college consisting of elected members of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat said the bill could be taken up for consideration. The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and end on April 6.
Tewari introduced the bill in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session in December last year. The MP from Anandpur Sahib had earlier said that it is his moral responsibility to seek a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh, with which he has an emotional connection.
The Union Territories of Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir and the National Capital Territory of Delhi find representation in the Rajya Sabha. However, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli - Daman and Diu, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep are unrepresented there.
Tewari was brought up in Chandigarh and studied there. His father was a professor at Panjab University and was killed by terrorists in 1984. His mother retired as Director of PGI Chandigarh.
The former Union minister has been raising issues concerning Chandigarh, such as the demolition of the city's largest slum colony, and a proposal to privatise its electricity utility department. Recently he also gave money for setting up open-air gyms in the Union Territory from his MPLADS fund.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...