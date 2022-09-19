Col PS Randhawa, Justice AS Grewal shine in golf

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Col PS Randhawa and Justice AS Grewal shot a score of 78 and 75, respectively, to emerge gross winners of the Valley Green Rotary District Golf Tournament, today.

Deepak Kodwani won the Nearest to the Pin event, while VK Singh won the Longest Drive event. Vijay Garg claimed the Straight Drive event, whereas Madhu Garg won the putting competition.

In the below 50 years event, Nitish Golpani (34) and Sangram Chahal (31) claimed top two positions, while in the below 75 years event, Vijay Garg (35) and DS Malhotra (34) claimed top two positions.

In the 9-hole event for 65 to 75 years age group, JS Bawa (19) and Partap Aggarwal (16) claimed top two positions, whereas in the above 75 years event, Dr GS Kochhar (17) and COL JS Chandoak (17) shared the spot.

The team of RC Roorkki along with Justice VS Verma, Sudhir Choudhary and Dr Karan Singh won the team’s event with a score of 96.