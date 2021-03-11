Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 22

The body of Mohit Sharma, who lost his life in a car accident on Saturday, was handed over to the family, and cremation was done on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Variyata Jaglan of Panipat, who was booked under Sections 304 and 337 of the IPC at Parao police station, was produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody.

The case was registered on a complaint of Dipti Sharma, wife of Mohit, a resident of Rajpur village in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, against Variyata Jaglan. In her complaint, Dipti stated that she, along with her husband and daughters Aarohi and Ashwi, was on their way from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh. They had stopped their car near Mohra on the National Highway. Meanwhile, a Range Rover SUV hit their car from the rear side. The girl, who was driving the Range Rover, was identified as Variyata Jaglan. Shreya of Panipat was also accompanying her. They seemed to be under the influence of some intoxicant.

While Mohit died on the spot, Dipti and her daughters were taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment. They were discharged from the hospital today. Mohit’s body was cremated in Himachal Pradesh.

SHO Parao police station Suraj Kumar said: “Mohit’s body was handed over to his family. Variyata was produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody.”

On being asked about the allegations of the suspects being in an inebriated condition and misbehaviour with police personnel, the SHO said: “Variyata’s medical was done. The report is awaited and further action will be taken accordingly. All facts are being verified.”