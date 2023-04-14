The Department of Economics, Panjab University, organised the 2nd Rangnekar Memorial Lecture, which was delivered by Dr Arvind Virmani, member, NITI AAYOG, and former Executive Director, IMF, on the theme 'India: Sustained, Inclusive Growth.' The memorial lecture was instituted in 2018 in the memory of Dr SB Rangnekar, who had founded the department at the university.
Martyrs remembered
The Department of Library and Information Science at Panjab University organised an event to remember the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Dr Shiv Kumar, Chairperson, initiated the event with a brief introduction and history about the day.
Baisakhi celebrated
Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions at Dera Bassi celebrated Baisakhi with fervour. The celebrations began with the lighting of lamp by chairman Kanwaljit Singh, director Damanjit Singh, chief administrator Prof Rashpal Singh and Principals of the various institutes of the group.
Seminar on trends in higher edu
Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, organised an international seminar on 'Global Trends in Higher Education'. University Chancellor Dr Zora Singh inaugurated the seminar, while Gian Singh Sandhu, president, Guru Nanak Institute of Global Education (GNI), presided over. Dr Zora Singh said the event provided a platform to participants to interact with GNI officials on global trends in higher education with details of courses, career opportunities and challenges of absorption faced by Indian students in foreign countries.
