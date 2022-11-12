Rangoli, painting contests for Chandigarh tricity pupils on Nov 16, 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) will organise rangoli and on-the-spot painting competitions for school students from the tricity on November 16 and 17.

Mementoes and merit certificates will be awarded to the top three positions.

Entries for rangoli competition in senior and junior categories can be given on or before November 14. Students of classes VI to VIII are eligible for the junior category and classes IX to XII for the senior category. For the on-the-spot-competition, students of LKG to class XII are eligible.

They would be given a range of topics like play with colours, draw and colour any bird, fruit and animal, scenery, autumn scene, any festival, composition of any folk dance of India, colour of music, etc.

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said, “We have written to the heads of all schools in the tricity to ensure their students participate in the competitions.”