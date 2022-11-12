Rangoli, painting contests for Chandigarh tricity pupils on Nov 16, 17

Chandigarh, November 11
The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) will organise rangoli and on-the-spot painting competitions for school students from the tricity on November 16 and 17.
Mementoes and merit certificates will be awarded to the top three positions.
Entries for rangoli competition in senior and junior categories can be given on or before November 14. Students of classes VI to VIII are eligible for the junior category and classes IX to XII for the senior category. For the on-the-spot-competition, students of LKG to class XII are eligible.
They would be given a range of topics like play with colours, draw and colour any bird, fruit and animal, scenery, autumn scene, any festival, composition of any folk dance of India, colour of music, etc.
NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said, “We have written to the heads of all schools in the tricity to ensure their students participate in the competitions.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius