Ranji: Bengal drub city team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Facing their third consecutive defeat, Chandigarh lads went down to Bengal by 152 runs in the final league match of the Ranji Trophy (Elite B Group) at Barabati Stadium at Cuttack (Odisha).

Chasing 412 runs, the city lads were bundled out for 260 runs after resuming from their overnight score of 14/2. Jaskarandeep Singh (60) and Amrit Lubana (57) were the only two main run getters.

In their previous matches, Chandigarh faced a 217-run defeat against Hyderabad and played draw against Baroda.