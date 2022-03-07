Ranji: Bengal drub city team

Chandigarh, March 6
Facing their third consecutive defeat, Chandigarh lads went down to Bengal by 152 runs in the final league match of the Ranji Trophy (Elite B Group) at Barabati Stadium at Cuttack (Odisha).
Chasing 412 runs, the city lads were bundled out for 260 runs after resuming from their overnight score of 14/2. Jaskarandeep Singh (60) and Amrit Lubana (57) were the only two main run getters.
In their previous matches, Chandigarh faced a 217-run defeat against Hyderabad and played draw against Baroda. —
